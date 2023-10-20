CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – From on the brink of death to an extraordinary recovery, one Wisconsin dog is looking for a second chance at life.

Back on May 5, 2023, officers with the Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to the east side of the city where the caller alleged an animal was being neglected by its owner.

Maggy is currently up for adoption after her remarkable recovery.

The caller was able to send photos of a dog, later determined to be named Maggy. While reviewing the photos of Maggy, the officers noticed that the dog appeared to be severely underweight and dirty.

Officers were allowed into the backyard where Maggy was being kept and confirmed what they had seen in the photos. Upon meeting Maggy for the first time, she appeared to have a great disposition despite her current condition and just wanted a little attention.

In the police report, the officers noted Maggy’s “outgoing spirit,” as she was very upbeat and happy to have some human interaction.

Due to Maggy’s condition, officers took her into protective custody and transported her to the Chippewa County Humane Association. The unidentified owner was referred for mistreating an animal and failing to provide food to animals.

Maggy was eventually considered abandoned by the owner and has made a historic recovery at the Chippewa County Humane Society.

As of Friday, October 20, Maggy is still up for adoption.