OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are investigating a suspicious situation involving a piece of mail with a white-powdered substance on it.

According to Oshkosh Police, around 10:30 a.m., officers and firefighters received information about the mail that was located in the 200 block of North Eagle Street in the City of Oshkosh.

The Hazardous Materials Teams from Oshkosh and Appleton responded to the situation and tested the substance where it was determined to be non-hazardous.

No additional details were provided, and this incident remains under investigation by the Oshkosh Police Department at this time.

