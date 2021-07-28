‘Mail’volent: Authorities hoping to identify driver that hit a mailbox in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for help in identifying the owner/driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt after it backed into a mailbox and drove off.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, on July 22 the vehicle hit a mailbox in the 300 block of Rainbow Lane in Little Chute. The authorities say the incident was a hit and run to a mailbox.

In the video, the vehicle slowly backs up and hits the mailbox. After pausing for a few seconds the vehicle then pulls away and drives off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Brady Boucher at 920-788-7505.