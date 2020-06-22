UPDATE: Main at Webster reopens in Green Bay following multi-vehicle crash

MONDAY 6/22/2020 12:15 p.m.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Main Street at Webster Avenue in Green Bay has reopened following a multi-vehicle accident late Monday morning.
Green Bay Police had closed the intersection to investigate the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
MONDAY 6/22/2020 11:32 a.m.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police say they’re investigating a multiple car accident at the intersection of Main Street and Webster Avenue.
The entire intersection is shut down, according to authorities.
Police are asking the community to avoid the area if possible.