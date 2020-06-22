GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Main at Webster reopens in Green Bay following multi-vehicle crash

MONDAY 6/22/2020 12:15 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Main Street at Webster Avenue in Green Bay has reopened following a multi-vehicle accident late Monday morning.

Green Bay Police had closed the intersection to investigate the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Original Story: Main St. at Webster Ave. closed in Green Bay due to multi-vehicle accident

MONDAY 6/22/2020 11:32 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police say they’re investigating a multiple car accident at the intersection of Main Street and Webster Avenue.

The entire intersection is shut down, according to authorities.

Police are asking the community to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

