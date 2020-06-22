UPDATE: Main at Webster reopens in Green Bay following multi-vehicle crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Multiple Green Bay area businesses announced temporary closures after employees were potentially exposed to or tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, if two confirmed cases of coronavirus are connecting to a facility that isn't a long-term care facility will activate a public health investigation - but what does that mean?

Claire Paprocki, Public Health Strategist for Brown County Public Health, says that while it seems like a simple question, the answer is a little more complicated.