UPDATE: Main Street Bridge reopens after mechanical issues

WEDNESDAY 10/2/19 1:21 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police say the Ray Nitschke/Main Street Bridge has reopened after closing for the second time Wednesday.

Main Street Bridge closes again due to mechanical issues

WEDNESDAY 10/2/19 1:06 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police say the Ray Nitschke/Main Street Bridge is now closed again.

Officials say the bridge is experiencing mechanical issues and is currently not open.

Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes of travel via the Mason Street Bridge or I43.

Main Street Bridge in Green Bay reopens after morning repairs

WEDNESDAY 10/2/19 11:50 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Green Bay Police Department, the Main Street Bridge in Green Bay has been reopened.

The bridge, otherwise known as the Ray Nitschke Bridge, was closed Wednesday morning for repairs.

ORIGINAL STORY: Main Street Bridge in Green Bay closed for repairs Wednesday morning

WEDNESDAY 10/2/19 7:52 a.m.

The Main Street Bridge will be closed for an unknown amount of time Wednesday morning for repairs, according to the police department.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route. Our Skyview camera caught the bridge in the upright position. It stayed that way for several hours throughout the morning.