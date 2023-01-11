GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge (Main Street) for preventative maintenance activities.

The closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023. Officials say Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway. Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.

Officials say that Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue can all be used as a detour. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

All closures, detours, and work operations are subject to change. Motorists should anticipate traffic and backups.