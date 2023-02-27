GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green bay drivers will have to plan a new route to and or from work on Tuesday.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the Main Street Bridge will be closed from 7 am.m to 4 p.m. tomorrow, February 28.

Dousman Street, west of the Fox River, at Broadway, and Main Street, east of the Fox River, at Washington Street will also be closed.

Drivers are being warned of traffic backups and are encouraged to find alternate routes using Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue.

Authorities say access to residences and businesses will be maintained however, all closures, detours, and work operations are subject to change.