GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – 15 small business owners remain locked out of their shops following Sunday night’s crash at the Main Street Commons.

“Life can change in a split second, and it can have a really big impact on a lot of people,” co-owner of REN Rejuvenation Bar Markie Otto said.

One-third of the front of the building has collapsed, impacting Main Salon & Spa and Au Naturale Cosmetics the most. But all business owners are not allowed to go into their shops due to fears of more of the structure collapsing.

“Those beams carry through the rest of the main street commons, and that’s all at risk of being demolished,” Au Naturale Cosmetics founder Ashley Prange said.

It is times like these that make the small business owners reflect and be grateful for what they do have, Main Salon & Spa founder Betz Castro Rodriguez said.

“The ability to know and understand that I’ve been able to build and create this with the help of community and family, and to know that things can be rebuilt,” he said.

When Otto received the call from the firefighters on the scene, she could not imagine how serious the damage actually was.

“When he said a vehicle versus building, I was expecting a couple of displaced bricks, I wasn’t expecting this magnitude of damage,” she said. “I don’t think anybody realizes that one vehicle could do this much damage.”

Moving forward, Otto hopes that REN Rejuvenation Bar can remain in its current home on the second floor of the Main Street Commons but is also prepared to move if the building is deemed unsafe.

“We were just about to celebrate one year of being open,” she said. “When you have a goal, and you have something that you’ve worked really hard at building, it would take a heck of a lot more to take us down than just a car through a building.”

Castro Rodriguez and Main Salon & Spa were not as fortunate, as one-third of the business was destroyed.

“What’s getting me through is the ability to know and understand that I’ve been able to build and create this with the help of community and family and to know that things can be rebuilt,” he said.

Even less fortunate was Prange, as her second-floor Au Naturale Cosmetics shop was left completely exposed following the collapse of the façade.

“And so if they can’t figure out a way for me to enter the building, which is looking highly impossible at this point, then we will have to start over,” she said.