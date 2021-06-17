FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fire at smoke shop in Fond du Lac causes ‘moderate’ damage

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews responded to a fire at Big Jay’s Smoke Shop in downtown Fond du Lac that ended up temporarily closing Main Street.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, on June 17 around 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the fire and when they arrived they saw smoke inside the 3-story mixed business/residential building. The fire was on the first floor inside Big Jay’s Smoke Shop.

The fire was put out, but not before it caused a moderate amount of damage inside and smoke damage throughout the building.

All of the residents were able to get out without injury and the business was closed when the fire started. The Red Cross was called to help those that are without a home due to the fire.

Main Street and First Street were both closed while crews put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

