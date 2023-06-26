GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt is making waves throughout the city again, this time in the form of radio.

John Maino, a longtime radio and TV personality alongside Schmitt, has begun a local morning radio show titled “Maino and the Mayor.”

The show airs in the Green Bay area from Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., on WGBW 97.9 FM or 1590 AM.

“We don’t want a hardcore political show or anything like that, it’s just daily life of living in Green Bay and the community,” said John Maino. “Let’s just get the day on a good start and talk about what’s going on around town.”

The duo’s first show was on Monday, and Local 5’s very own Tom Zalaski was one of the first special guests.

Maino and the Mayor record at the corner of Washington Street and City Deck Court.