(WFRV) – The week of May 2 will bring commuters some traffic impacts as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced maintenance repairs and roadwork projects will be taking place throughout the week.

According to WisDOT, travelers will face traffic impacts in the following six Northeast Wisconsin counties listed below.

Brown County

What/Where: Crews will be repairing pavement on eastbound and westbound WIS 172 between Babcock Road and I-43

Crews will be repairing pavement on eastbound and westbound WIS 172 between Babcock Road and I-43 When: May 1 to May 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m.

May 1 to May 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic Impact: A moving lane closure will be used during repairs.

What/Where: Crews will be repairing pavement on southbound WIS 57 at WIS 54

Crews will be repairing pavement on southbound WIS 57 at WIS 54 When: May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon.

May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon. Traffic Impact: A lane closure will take place during repairs

Door County

What/Where: Crews will be repairing pavement on northbound and southbound WIS 42 between Jorns Lane and Egg Harbor Road

Crews will be repairing pavement on northbound and southbound WIS 42 between Jorns Lane and Egg Harbor Road When: May 2 to May 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 2 to May 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic Impact: A flagging operation will be used during repairs

What/Where: Annual spring bridge inspections and maintenance at Michigan Street Bridge

Annual spring bridge inspections and maintenance at Michigan Street Bridge When: May 2 and May 3 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 2 and May 3 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic Impact: Daily full bridge closure during maintenance work Traffic will use a signed detour. Bridge open to marine traffic.

Daily full bridge closure during maintenance work

What/Where: Annual spring bridge inspections and maintenance at Maple/Oregon Bridge

Annual spring bridge inspections and maintenance at Maple/Oregon Bridge When: May 4 and May 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 4 and May 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic Impact: Daily full closures during maintenance work Traffic will use a signed detour. Bridge closed to marine traffic.

Daily full closures during maintenance work

Manitowoc County

What/Where: Crews will be conducting concrete base patching at the I-43 and County V interchange

Crews will be conducting concrete base patching at the I-43 and County V interchange When: May 2 through May 13

May 2 through May 13 Traffic Impact: I-43 and County V interchange on and off-ramps in Francis Creek, Manitowoc County, will be closed Detour: Motorists can use adjacent I-43 interchanges County K or WIS 310 to exit/enter I-43.

I-43 and County V interchange on and off-ramps in Francis Creek, Manitowoc County, will be closed

Marinette County

What/Where: Crews will be repairing pavement on northbound and southbound US 141 between County C and US 8

Crews will be repairing pavement on northbound and southbound US 141 between County C and US 8 When: May 3 to May 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Work will not be scheduled during the weekend hours.

May 3 to May 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic Impact: A flagging operation will be used during repairs

Oconto County

What/Where: Crews will be crack filling on northbound and southbound WIS 32 between County AA and Parkway Drive

Crews will be crack filling on northbound and southbound WIS 32 between County AA and Parkway Drive When: May 2 to May 12 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 2 to May 12 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic Impact: A flagging operation will take place during repairs

What/Where: Crews will be repairing pavement on northbound US 141 between the Kottzk Frontage Road and the Oconto/Marinette County line

Crews will be repairing pavement on northbound US 141 between the Kottzk Frontage Road and the Oconto/Marinette County line When: May 2 to May 9 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 2 to May 9 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic Impact: A lane closure will take place during repairs

Outagamie County

What/Where: Railroad crews will be repairing the railroad track at the College Avenue/Memorial Drive intersection

Railroad crews will be repairing the railroad track at the College Avenue/Memorial Drive intersection When: April 25 through May 7

April 25 through May 7 Traffic Impact: The railroad crossing will be closed during repairs

Officials are urging motorists to slow down and be mindful of workers near highways during these repairs. For information regarding Northeast Region state highway construction projects, click here.