TUESDAY, 01/02/2024, 5:32 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to 511WI cameras, all lanes on I-43 southbound near the Leo Frigo bridge in Green Bay are now back open.

UPDATE: Backups continue, but left lane opens on I-43 southbound in Green Bay

TUESDAY, 01/02/2024, 5:24 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says that the left lane has opened up, but they’re still dealing with the crash on I-43 southbound in Green Bay.

The right lane remains closed at this time.

Major backups on I-43 southbound near the Leo Frigo in Green Bay due to crash

TUESDAY, 01/02/2024, 5:08 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-43 southbound in Green Bay.

The crash on I-43 is near Atkinson Drive and happened around 4:50 p.m. As a result, all southbound lanes are blocked.

The Green Bay Police Department is on the scene, and it could take around two hours to clear, so those traveling in the area should find an alternate route.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any reported injuries. Stick with Local 5 News as we’ll bring you the latest on this developing scene.