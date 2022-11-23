JUNEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were arrested after an investigation recovered pounds of drugs and alleged drug money, all of which reportedly tie back to the Mexican Drug Cartels.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22 around 12 p.m., a search warrant was conducted at 422 South Fairfield Avenue Apartment #1 in Juneau. Authorities say that pounds of drugs and alleged drug money were seized.

The following items were reportedly found:

4.9 pounds of methamphetamine

2.1 pounds of marijuana

$51,907 in alleged drug money

Two vehicles used in the commission of felonies

Three people were arrested as a result of the investigation:

40-year-old Francisco Javier Gonzalez Diaz Possession with intent to deliver more than 50g Methamphetamine Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana 200g-1000g Maintaining a drug trafficking place Possession of drug paraphernalia Three Counts Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine

34-year-old Kaila Brenhold Maintaining a drug trafficking place

51-year-old Raul De La Garza Three Counts Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine Warrant arrest – Fail to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia



Authorities said that the investigation revealed drug ties directly back to the Mexican Drug Cartels. In the post, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it is very concerned that these drugs are having a ‘direct impact’ on drug use and overdoses in Wisconsin.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with all police agencies in Dodge County, will continue to pursue these deadly drugs and dealers. We are very proud of the exemplary work of our entire team as they have been making significant impacts with recent arrests. Unfortunately, until something is done to cut off the source of these drugs at the southern border, it will be a difficult uphill battle for our law enforcement efforts in Dodge County. Dodge County Sheriff

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.