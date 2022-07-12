FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies found illegal controlled substances, drug money, and a loaded handgun.

According to a Facebook Post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, during the week of July 4, 2022, investigators intercepted a subject who was traveling to Wisconsin from out of state.

K9 units from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 151 in Fond du Lac County, which resulted in the seizure of around 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

Alongside the marijuana, deputies found three-fourths of a pound of high potency THC wax, over seven pounds of THC edibles, and quantities of suspected heroin, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, ketamine, and oxycodone.

Mushrooms seized in Fond du Lac County

Marijuana seized in Fond du Lac County

Loaded 9MM seized in Fond du Lac County

Over $21,000 was also found with a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle. The subject was immediately arrested on charges relating to possession and distribution of illegal controlled substances as well as a weapons violation.

“Drug dealers with loaded weapons present a serious danger to public safety,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers who were part of the collaborative investigation that led to this arrest and the recovery of several types of drugs and a loaded weapon.”

“The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office continues to keep the enforcement of drug-related crimes a top priority,” said Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt. “Time and time again our deputies witness the devastating effects of drug distribution and use in our community, and the associated crimes that often time come with the drug trade. This sizable seizure of a large variety of illegal drugs, combined with a firearm and a significant quantity of cash, is the result of the hard work of our deputies and other officers from around the Fox Valley who work in partnership with LWAM each day. We will continue our work to intercept these illegal drug transports and hold accountable those who distribute these illegal items here.”

No more information was released at this time.

