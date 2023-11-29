GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Appleton International Airport hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion to the only Wisconsin airport served by Allegiant Airlines.

Appleton International Airport is set to double in size, better serving the almost 1,000,000 passengers that use the facility annually.

The $66,000,000, 47,000 square-foot expansion of the main concourse is slated for completion starting in late 2025.

The first phase of the terminal expansion will include expanding the gates to ten as well as adding a new connector between the existing gates and the new gates. There will also be a Biergarten and an additional bar for ticketed passengers.

Future construction phases will expand ticketing and baggage claim areas and refresh existing concourse areas in the airport. The renovation will pay special attention to sustainability in future expansion plans.

“This day is the beginning of the future of air travel for Northeast Wisconsin,” said Appleton Airport Director Abe Weber. “We are on pace to serve an anticipated 948,000 arrivals and departures by the end of this year, and an expansion such as this will help us easily top the one-million mark.”

The Appleton Airport is served by American, Delta, and United Airlines and is the only Wisconsin airport served by Allegiant Airlines.