KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District broke ground on one of its major projects on Wednesday in the City of Kaukauna.

The project will take its filtration system to the next level by treating wastewater from nearby locations such as Darboy, Combined Locks, Kaukauna, Kimberly, and Little Chute.

The Effluent Disc Filter Project involves the installation of an additional effluent filtration step so the district can meet new wastewater effluent permit requirements for suspended solids and phosphorus.

Officials say the current filtration system removes around 95% of solids and phosphorus, but the new filters will remove about 98%.

“The filters will provide a physical barrier between the plant and the Fox River,” said Brian Helminger, District Director. “This will provide an extra layer of protection for the Fox River, which is where we discharge our effluent.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.