MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major freeway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down after reports of gunshots in the area on Wednesday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire on Interstate 94 near 70th Street.

The freeway was quickly shut down, and traffic was diverted off of South 84th Street, causing massive delays.

Deputies confirmed that two shots had been fired at another vehicle with two occupants. The victim’s vehicle was struck once, but no one was injured.

The victim turned over cellphone video evidence to investigators that showed the suspect’s license plate and vehicle.

On Thursday morning, deputies located the vehicle and took a 44-year-old man into custody without incident. He’s being accused of the shooting on I-94.

“Thanks to the diligent work of Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a suspect is in custody for a violent crime on our roadways,” said Sheriff Denita Ball. “We are grateful as well for the cooperation and collaboration of officers from state and local agencies who helped to manage the crime scene.”

Criminal charges against the suspect are pending further investigation.

No additional details were provided.