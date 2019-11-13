Major project headed to De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) The De Pere Finance/Personnel Committee approved Commercial Horizons request to being development of a 35-million dollar corporate office building.

This project means that at least one thousand jobs could be headed to the city of De Pere.

This building would be located on Inovation Court.

Eighteen acres along the I-41 would be dedicated to this project.

Renderings show this would be a four-story, 174,000 square foot building with 900 parking stalls.

United Health Group would be the sole occupant of this building.

Kim From, De Pere’s Development Services Director says this project will be a major financial boost for the city. “Commercial Horizon is working with their proposed tenant of United Health Group and they are thinking about one-thousand employees at least with space for up to thirteen hundred, so that comes with an assessed valued of about $27 million dollars, which is a great economic impact to the city”.

Site preparation will continue until the end of this year.

Construction is expected to being in 2020. Commercial Horizon hopes for a summer of 2021 move-in date.