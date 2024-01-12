ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Airport officials at Austin Straubel International Airport are encouraging flyers who are scheduled to travel throughout the next 48 hours to keep a close eye on flight statuses with the major snowstorm moving through northeast Wisconsin.

Due to the current weather and potential worsening conditions this evening, many flights at Austin Straubel International Airport have already been canceled. Additionally, several flights at Appleton International Airport are also canceled.

If your flight has been affected, you are encouraged to contact the airline that you are traveling on for rebooking or other questions.

“We know it can be frustrating when bad weather interrupts your travel plans,” stated Airport Director Marty Piette. “But the main thing to keep in mind is that your safety and the safety of flight crews is what matters most. If your flight is delayed or canceled, stay home and stay safe while contacting your airline to rebook.”

Maintenance crews at Austin Straubel International Airport continue to work hard to keep runways open in the event of an emergency.

For the latest on flights in and out of Austin Straubel International Airport, click here.