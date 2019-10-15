Make a Difference Day, Oct. 26th

It’s one of the largest, single-days of service nationwide that gives you the chance to help your neighbors.

National Make a Difference Day is Saturday, October 26th.

The purpose of the day is to improve the lives of others and strengthen communities.

Locally, The Volunteer Center of Brown County partners with hundreds of volunteers to help senior and disabled homeowners who need help around the yard before winter comes. Plus, they are still looking for home owners who may need a little help.

“We made the focus this year to focus on local homeowners so whether they’re seniors or disabled folks that just can’t get out and do some of those winterizing tasks raking leaves, washing windows, cutting back plants, maybe pulling bushes out that type of thing, what we are really doing is looking for a few more home owners,” said Eric Sponholtz, Executive Director, Volunteer Center of Brown County.

If you would like to volunteer or know someone who needs help around their home you can contact the Volunteer Center of Brown County at 920-429-9445 or go to volunteergb.Org.