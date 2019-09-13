Make-A-Wish foundation grants Packers’ fan dream

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The sight of Lambeau Field becomes almost second nature for some with the arrival of game day. For Charlie Cissel, it’s a dream come true.

“Charlie is a triplet, he was born super tiny- a pound thirteen- and at a very young age he decided he loved the color yellow and everything had to be yellow,” says Charlie’s mother, Shari Cissel. “That was kind of his start for his love for the Packers.”

Photo courtesy Shari Cissel

At an early age, Charlie was diagnosed with Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia- a rare lung disease. With special permission from his doctor, the Make-A-Wish foundation heard Charlie’s story and his love for the Green and Gold.

“He spends a lot of time in the hospital for primary ciliary dyskinesia in Philadelphia and it’s truly been his dream to meet Aaron Rodgers and it’s not something I ever thought we could make happen for him, and then we heard about Make-A-Wish and here we are!” said Shari.

Along with meeting Rodgers, Charlie and his family were granted a special tour of Lambeau Field. From game day suites to spectacular views, it’s a tour any Packer fan would dream of.

Photo courtesy Shari Cissel

“I got to see some of the inside of the stadium but not this part, like the big Super Bowl trophy in the front and then the restaurant that’s inside the stadium- that’s pretty much all I saw last night,” said Charlie. “Then I went into the pro shop for like five minutes.”

“For him to have the chance to have up close and personal time and actually meet the players and get the tour of Lambeau is amazing,” says Shari. “Obviously, being a triplet, he is very close with his brother and sister so the fact that his brother and sister got to come along and Make-A-Wish brought our whole family is just an amazing experience.”

Charlie, along with his family, will be with Rodgers as he walks out of the tunnel during Sunday’s game.