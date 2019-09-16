Make-A-Wish Foundation makes young Packers fan’s dream come true

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Beating the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field was a dream come true for many fans, but for one kid, his dream came true before the game even started.

Charlie Cissel was diagnosed with a rare lung disease and the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Charlie’s wish to meet Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. His other wish was to walk on Lambeau Field.

Charlie was also able to have his picture taken with Rodgers during pre-game warm ups.

Charlie’s mom, Shari, only had one word to describe watching her son meet his hero.

“Amazing,” said Shari. “He’s a super, super special kid, who’s had a lot of challenges ever since the day he was born and he has always wanted to meet Aaron Rodgers. I can’t even explain how as a mom and as a family to bring the whole family along for the ride. Amazing.”

Charlie and his family head back to Philadelphia on Monday. Charlie told Local 5 having his picture taken with Aaron Rodgers inside Lambeau Field certainly was the trip of his life.