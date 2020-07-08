Making “cents” out of U.S.coin shortage

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) Kwik trip is asking customers to pay with exact change — or use a debit or credit card if possible and the Wisconsin-based business is not alone.

Banks are reporting a shortage — caused in part — by the mass closing of businesses as a result of lockdowns in the United States.

Mickey Adams, Northshore Bank, Branch Manager says, “There is a coin shortage throughout the U.S. The mints are not producing as much coin, because they are trying to keep their employees safe. So the circulation has gone down.”

Adams says, “During the pandemic customers and businesses were forced to use ATMs, so, retail and commercial customers couldn’t have their coins counted. So that all contributed to a huge coin shortage.”

So what if there’s not enough change, well retailers might have to round-up and with so many businesses already struggling, most can’t spare a dime.

Adams says, “So what we are doing right now to correct the issue is we are recycling our coin that we are taking in and we will use that in place of having to use all the rolled coin.”

Rose Poels, President of the Wisconsin Bankers Association says,”The U.S. Mint has increased production and it is expected within a few weeks that the supply will get back to normal due to the increased coin circulation”

But in the meantime local banks like Northshore, have a solution that makes perfect cents.

Adams says, “We’re hoping by encouraging customers and non-customers to come in and we will count their coin for free. We think that may help with the circulation issue.”

Northshore Bank will offer free coin-counting until the end of July.