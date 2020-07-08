GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Making “cents” out of U.S.coin shortage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) Kwik trip is asking customers to pay with exact change — or use a debit or credit card if possible and the Wisconsin-based business is not alone.

Banks are reporting a shortage — caused in part — by the mass closing of businesses as a result of lockdowns in the United States.

Mickey Adams, Northshore Bank, Branch Manager says, “There is a coin shortage throughout the U.S. The mints are not producing as much coin, because they are trying to keep their employees safe. So the circulation has gone down.”

Adams says, “During the pandemic customers and businesses were forced to use ATMs, so, retail and commercial customers couldn’t have their coins counted. So that all contributed to a huge coin shortage.”

So what if there’s not enough change, well retailers might have to round-up and with so many businesses already struggling, most can’t spare a dime.

Adams says, “So what we are doing right now to correct the issue is we are recycling our coin that we are taking in and we will use that in place of having to use all the rolled coin.”

Rose Poels, President of the Wisconsin Bankers Association says,”The U.S. Mint has increased production and it is expected within a few weeks that the supply will get back to normal due to the increased coin circulation”

But in the meantime local banks like Northshore, have a solution that makes perfect cents.

Adams says, “We’re hoping by encouraging customers and non-customers to come in and we will count their coin for free. We think that may help with the circulation issue.”

Northshore Bank will offer free coin-counting until the end of July.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"