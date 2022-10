(WFRV) – People gathered in Appleton for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The event raises money to fund programs offered through the American Cancer Society. It is also a chance to raise awareness about breast cancer and encourage women to book their annual screenings.

There is another event coming up in Green Bay on October 15. Learn more at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=102789