Update: Marinette County Sheriff identifies victim of one-vehicle crash

WEDNESDAY 11/6/19 9:51 p.m.

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Stephenson.

Officials say 63-year-old Scott Barnhart of Crivitz was found dead upon arrival after officers responded to a report of a car going off the road and came to rest on its roof.

The crash remains under investigation.

TUESDAY 11/5/19 8:44 p.m.

TOWN OF STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) — A 63-year-old male from rural Crivitz is dead following a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Stephenson.

Marinette County officials responded to the crash on Tuesday at 3:21 PM on Deer Lake just south of Eagle Road.

The caller of the incident heard the crash happen while hunting nearby and reported the car went off of the road and came to a rest on its roof after rolling over.

A lone male was found in the wreckage by officials and had no signs of life.

The Marinette County Medical Examiner pronounced the male victim dead at the scene due to massive head injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending further investigation and notifications.