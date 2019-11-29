Malnourished dogs found at a Wisconsin Walmart, owner located

DELAVAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two dogs were found in a Delavan Walmart parking lot on Thanksgiving night.

According to the City of Delavan Police Department, the two male dogs were found by several customers sometime during the evening of the 28th.

Police say the two dogs are very malnourished but are now receiving proper care.

Officers updated the public on social media saying the owner of the dogs has been located and is facing charges of animal abandonment and mistreatment of animals.

The dogs are in the care of Lakeland Animal shelter.

Officers say the owner will not be getting the dogs back.

