FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition.

According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on North Peters Avenue around 10 p.m.

Both the Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue utilized life-saving measures at the scene of the incident.

Officers say that the man was transported to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Authorities say that they are in the preliminary stages of an investigation but it appears to be an accidental discharge of a firearm.

No additional details were provided but Local 5 will update this story if further information is released.