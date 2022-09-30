MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody on UW-Madison’s campus after allegedly making threatening statements in a residence hall.

According to a release, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, UW-Madison Police Department (UWMPD) responded to Witte Hall for a report of someone who made threatening statements.

A witness on the scene told authorities that the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old David C. Clash-Miller from Madison, caused a disturbance in a meeting room in the residence hall.

During the incident, Clash-Miller made threatening statements to an individual and comments about the person’s race.

When officers arrived, Clash-Miller reportedly fled on foot. Following a foot chase that lasted multiple blocks, he was eventually taken into custody. While being arrested, Clash-Miller allegedly made several threats toward officers as well.

Authorities were also at Witte Hall on September 27 for a suspect that was making threatening statements to a house fellow.

During the investigation, officers found out Clash-Miller allegedly made even more threats on Monday toward a group of students playing pool.

The students playing pool said they felt targeted because they were speaking in Spanish.

Clash-Miller was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on several outstanding warrants. UWPD also referred numerous charges including:

Three counts of disorderly conduct With a hate crime enhancer

Eight counts of bail jumping

One count of resisting arrest

One count of threats to a law enforcement officer

According to the UW-Madison Police Department, Clash-Miller is not affiliated with the university.