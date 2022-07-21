SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Menasha could be facing over 15 years in prison after he allegedly kept a woman in a Festival Foods parking lot for nearly four hours against her will.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 36-year-old Jordan Chabalowski is facing three charges after an incident where he allegedly held a woman against her will. On July 14, A Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy spoke with a woman in Suamico about a disturbance that happened on July 12.

She was reportedly introduced to Chabalowski by a man who she recently had a romantic relationship with. She only knew Chabalowski as ‘Jordan’.

The woman said that on July 12, around 9 p.m., Chabalowski contacted her repeatedly wanting to meet with her. After agreeing to get dinner with him, the two got sushi at Festival Foods.

Chabalowski reportedly wanted to take her to Lake Michigan, but the woman did not want to travel that far. The two stayed in the Festival Foods parking lot to eat.

While at the parking lot, Chabalowski reportedly started to say how he didn’t want the woman to ever speak with the man she previously had a relationship with. Chabalowski told her that he had ‘government connections’ and wanted to protect her.

He also allegedly said that he was not afraid to shoot her if ‘she was dangerous too’. The woman also said that Chabalowski mentioned he had a pistol.

Chabalowski reportedly said he was on ‘orange, high alert’ and ended up grabbing the woman’s phone out of her hands. He allegedly refused to take her home and over the next couple of hours made her get in and out of the vehicle multiple times.

The woman said that Chabalowski tried to show her videos of Vietnam executions but she refused to watch them. He also allegedly said that if she tried to tell the authorities about their talk he would ‘make a phone call and the FBI would kill her and her entire family’. That statement was allegedly repeated multiple times.

Around 3:30 a.m. Chabalowski drove her back home but did not allow her to leave the vehicle. He allegedly also shook the woman, which caused her pain.

She told authorities that she didn’t report this incident out of fear that Chabalowski would find out.

Officers in Menasha tried to locate Chabalowski, and his parents told authorities that his behavior was becoming abnormal.

Video footage from Festival Foods reportedly showed the two arriving at 10:36 p.m. and staying in the parking lot until 1:50 a.m.

On July 15 around 10 a.m. Chabalowski was transported to the Brown County Jail. He reportedly did not want to give a statement.

Chabalowski is facing the following charges:

False Imprisonment Felony Up to six years in prison

Felony Intimidation of a Victim Felony Up to ten years in prison

Bail jumping Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Court records show that Chabalowski posted a cash bond of $2,500 and is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on August 1 at 9:30 a.m.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.