Man accused of hit-and-run last year charged

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The man accused of hitting and killing a Green Bay man riding a bicycle last year was charged today.

Barry Watters, Jr., 31, faced charges of Hit and Run with Great Bodily Harm, Use of a Vehicle with a Controlled Substance in Blood, and attempting to Flee a Police Officer, among other charges.

Watters reportedly failed to stop at the intersection of North Oakland Avenue and West Walnut Street, striking the bicyclist.

Following his court appearance, Watters will serve 10 years in prison, with five years of supervision. During those five years, his license will also be revoked.

Watters’ passenger, Ramon Novoa, was not charged in connection with this incident.