GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man accused of killing two Green Bay women at a home on Elkay Lane in late January has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is now bound over for trial.

Richard Sotka, 48, appeared in court on Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Sotka is charged with two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.

Autopsies were done on both of the victims, and each cause of death was reported to be multiple sharp-force injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Sotka said he got out of the shower and came downstairs to the two women in a ‘comprising position’.

Sotka said that his girlfriend was going to kick him out and that he ‘snapped and lost it.’

After allegedly killing the two women in Green Bay he removed a GPS tracking device from his body that he was supposed to wear as he fled in his car to Arkansas, where he was later arrested.

Since waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, Sotka is now bound over for trial, which is expected to start next month.

Sotka is being held on a $2 million cash bond.