Man accused of killing another man over drug deal sentenced Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A man accused of killing another man during a drug deal in 2016 was sentenced Tuesday.

Richard McKinney, 31, of Green Bay has been sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision for killing Guled Hirsi during a drug deal on Cherry Street in Green Bay.

McKinney entered an Alford plea, a guilty plea in which the defendant does not admit to the criminal act and asserts innocence, for First Degree Reckless Homicide. Court records also show McKinney must complete 100 hours of community service every year for the first 10 years of supervision.

The court further ordered McKinney to:

Maintain absolute sobriety

Full-time employment, school, or combination

No contact with the victim’s family

No contact with anyone who uses, sells, or possesses illegal drugs

No possession of weapons

Attend a victim impact panel every September once he is released from prison

A count of Possessing a Firearm – Convicted of a Felony, Intimidating a Witness/Use or Attempt of Force, and Bail Jumping were entered but dismissed.

Another man involved with Hirsi’s death, 49-year-old Michael McCalvin, was found guilty of Felony Murder in April.