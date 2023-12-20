MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dane County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who followed and watched a woman use the restroom at Woodman’s.

The Madison Police Department says the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 9 at Woodman’s located on Gammon Road.

Video shows the man arriving to the store in a light-colored Hyundai SUV. Other eye-witnesses report the man lurking around the restroom before following a woman inside. He then allegedly lied on the ground and watched the woman in a stall.

Woodman’s employees were able to provide a stillframe image of the man, who is still unknown by authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Those with information could be eligible for a monetary reward.

The investigation remains open and ongoing at this time.