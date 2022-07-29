GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Black River Falls is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly threatened to murder people inside a BioLife in Green Bay.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Ricky Eddy is charged with making terrorist threats while at BioLife in Green Bay. On July 27 around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the BioLife location at 900 Isbell Street for a reported disturbance.

An employee at BioLife said that Eddy was a donor and made possible homicidal statements. When Eddy was donating, he reportedly started to say ‘bizarre’ things like wanting to watch the needle. He then started to get agitated.

Eddy was heard talking about ‘how his child was kidnapped’ and how BioLife was ‘being mean to him’. He then allegedly said he would murder himself and murder ‘everyone in here’.

Employees and donors who reportedly heard this threat became scared and worried about leaving the building.

Officers found Eddy walking through Fazoli’s parking lot. He said that he was donating plasma and the staff at BioLife were not helping him. Officers described Eddy as talking very fast and not being able to sit still.

Eddy denied making a statement about killing the staff or himself, but he did say that he had a pocket knife in his pants pocket. He also told officers that he had a fake gun in his backpack.

The gun was a colored water gun. Eddy was placed under arrest.

Eddy is charged with the following:

Terrorist Threats, Repeater Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater)

Bail Jumping, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater)

Bail Jumping, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater)

Disorderly Conduct, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)



Court records show that Eddy is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on August 4. A $5,000 cash bond was set. Eddy has a documented address in Black River Falls, Wisconsin.

Black river Falls is about three hours west of Green Bay.