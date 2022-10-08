SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he is accused of threatening to enter a northern Wisconsin daycare while armed, and retrieve his child.

According to a Facebook post by the Superior Police Department, the incident started around 1 p.m. on October 6 when a woman approached officers at the police station and told them about a concerning discussion she had with the father of her child.

Officers say that the phone discussion included a photo of the man holding a rifle, followed by an alleged statement that he was going to the daycare to get their child.

The man allegedly said that he would ‘engage responding officers in a gun fight if they intervened.’

Plainclothes Superior Police Officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies immediately responded and secured the daycare and the surrounding area, and uniformed officers formed a perimeter and began searching for the suspect.

Authorities note that nearby schools were notified, and put in a ‘Hold Lock’ status, meaning the perimeter of the school is secured, students remain inside the building, and access to the building is limited.

After officers received information that the suspect was possibly walking on a trail near the daycare, officers found him and took him into custody. However, the man did not have a firearm on him at the time he was arrested.

Officers state that the firearm in the photograph was later located ‘in a residence.,’ and that charges will be forwarded to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

No other information about this incident is available at this time.