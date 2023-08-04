CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – Authorities in the Chicago Metropolitan Area have arrested the man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in the small village of Salem Lakes, Wisconsin.

According to an updated press release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Myron F. Bowie was located and taken into custody in Chicago. Bowie’s vehicle was located in the Chicago Heights area by police, who then took him into custody without incident.

The victim remains in critical condition but is expected to survive. Bowie and the victim allegedly had an argument where Myron stated he would kill the victim, her children, and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away.

Bowie is expected to remain in custody in Illinois pending an extradition hearing in Cook County, Illinois.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner extended his gratitude toward numerous agencies and the community for assisting in locating Bowie.

No additional details were provided.