SOMERSET, Wis. (WFRV) – The man accused of stabbing five people, one of which died, while on the Apple River has been identified.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was identified as the man accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River. He is reportedly from Prior Lake, Minnesota.

On July 30 around 3:45 p.m. authorities were notified of an incident that reportedly had multiple stabbing victims. The victims were stabbed on the Apple River while tubing.

When deputies arrived, five people were found with stab wounds. The wounds were reportedly in the midsection area.

The five victims were transported to local hospitals, two of which were airlifted. One of the victims, a 17-year-old from Stillwater, Minnesota was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Miu was reportedly located at the exit point for tubers. Multiple witnesses told authorities where Miu was and he was taken into custody without incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. No additional information was provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.