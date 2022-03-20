EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — An Eau Claire man has been charged with stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from a grocery store over three days.

The Leader-Telegram reports 50-year-old Michael White was charged Friday with two counts of retail theft.

According to the criminal complaint, White walked out of Festival Foods on Feb. 18 with 10 bottles of cognac and four bottles of vodka in his cart without paying for them.

The complaint says he returned to the store on Feb. 21 and walked out with seven bottles of cognac and five bottles of tequila in his cart, again without paying.

This time a security guard stopped him in the parking lot. White gave the guard the cart and drove off.