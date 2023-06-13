DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 47-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested after allegedly stealing two golf carts from a Wisconsin Dells campground in early June.

According to a release, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, shortly after 7:15 a.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was sent to 4050 State Highway 13 in the Township of Dell Prairie for an unoccupied vehicle in a ditch.

Shortly after the initial call, deputies say a second call came in from the Holiday Shores Campground advising that the driver of the vehicle in the ditch was involved in an incident at their campground.

Campground officials said the incident reportedly involved vandalism and theft, which included stealing two golf carts and numerous other items.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department was advised that they had located one of the stolen golf carts in the middle of River Road. The second golf cart was later found at the Holiday Shores Campground.

In addition, the man involved in the incident, identified as Craig M. Gornjak from Arkdale, had several stolen items in the vehicle abandoned on State Highway 13.

After finding the stolen items, authorities issued a warrant for Gornjak’s arrest, and shortly after 3:00 p.m., he returned to the Holiday Shores Campground with one of the two carts reportedly stolen from Chula Vista Resort.

Gornjak was taken into custody and transported to the Adams County Jail. Court records show the 47-year-old is being charged with the following:

Burglary-Building or Dwelling Felony

Criminal Damage to Property (Over $2500) Felony

Theft-Movable Property <=$2500 Misdemeanor

Additionally, Gornjak is expected to return to Adams County court on Tuesday afternoon for a bail/bond hearing regarding his charges.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

Local 5 News will continue to follow this case and provide updates as things progress.