ATHELSTANE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Marinette County needed to be sent to Green Bay for ‘advanced medical treatment’ following an ATV crash on part of a trial system.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on June 16 around 5:30 p.m. reporting an ATV crash on Forest Road 221. Authorities say that evidence at the scene showed a man lost control while trying to go around a corner.

The man, who was identified as an adult, was reportedly the only person on the ATV. The ATV went into the ditch and reportedly came to a rest against a tree.

The driver was wearing a helmet but was ejected and hit a tree, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office. He was later airlifted to Green Bay for advanced medical treatment.

The incident is still under investigation. There was no additional information on the identity of the driver.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.