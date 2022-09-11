MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a slew of thefts.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the theft complaints involving this specific man started pouring in within the last couple of days with the most recent complaint coming in on Sunday afternoon.

Officers explained that after the complaint was made on Sunday, they received a call from victims of a previous theft who informed police that the suspect in question was riding a bike near the Legend Lake Dam.

An officer was subsequently able to locate the suspect in a yard on Sunrise Trail, however, the man fled into the woods before officers could take him into custody. A search of the area quickly began and after about 45 minutes officers found the suspect hiding behind a home on Sun Rise Court.

Yet, after being discovered, the man again fled from officers.

A foot pursuit ensued from Legend Lake Dam into the Moshawquit Lake area. Officials report that the man ran into the water and continued into a marshy area where he was able to evade officers.

Due to the tricky terrain, several additional departments were called in to assist. Departments included:

Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputies

Menominee Tribal Conservation Wardens

Menominee Tribal Police K-9

Menominee County S.O. K-9

Menominee County Sheriff’s Department Drone Unit

Soon thereafter, a drone located the suspect who was still hiding in a marshy area near Moshawquit Lake.

Both K-9 Units were then sent out and about two hours later the suspect was taken into custody. Due to the suspect being in the water for over two hours, the suspect received medical treatment.