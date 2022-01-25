LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Man allegedly shows genitals inside Manitowoc business

Local News

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to identify a man who allegedly exposed his genitals inside a business in Manitowoc.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on Jan. 10 they investigated a reported incident of indecent exposure. Authorities say that a man approached someone inside a business and exposed his genitals to that person.

The police provided a picture of the suspect, but reportedly altered the background of the photo to remove any identifying information of the business.

  • Photo courtesy of Manitowoc Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department, and information leading to the arrest of the person responsible could get up to a $750 reward.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

