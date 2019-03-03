Man and Two Pets Safe After Residence Catches Fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) - A man and his two pets are safe after his residence caught on fire Sunday morning.

The Two Rivers Fire Department were dispatched to a home on 17th Street in Two Rivers for a kitchen fire reported by the owner of the residence around 9:32 a.m.

Firefighters say they arrived to the scene to find smoke and fire showing from the first floor of the structure.

The owner of the house, and his dog and cat, were able to escape safely. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

The fire was extinguished from interior operations in the residence.

The damage to the structure is estimated to be about $25,000.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is unknown and the incident is currently being investigated.