SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – One man and one woman were arrested Wednesday night stemming from a reported gun incident at Memorial Park in Shawano.

According to a release from the Shawano Police Department, officers were dispatched at 5:53 p.m. to Memorial Park where a man was reported to have a gun and was it displaying at people.

When officers arrived at Memorial Park, they determined the suspect left in a black SUV. A member of the community would later call in the location of the vehicle.

Shawano Police then engaged in a “high-risk” traffic stop on the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found a handgun under the driver’s seat as well as various illegal substances.

A man and woman were then taken into custody and police say the public is not in any danger.

No other details are available at this time and the incident is under investigation.

