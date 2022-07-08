SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is asking the help of the public in locating a man and a woman who stole from a vehicle parked at the Sheboygan Quarry.

According to a release, the man and woman broke the window of the vehicle and stole a purse and wallet containing cash and various credit cards, a prescription for Adderall was also taken.

Authorities say that the stolen credit cards were then used to buy Visa gift cards at a nearby Walmart.

Sheboygan PD asks that if anyone has information on the suspects, or has had a similar incident to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333 and use the reference case number C22-11220.