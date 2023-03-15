LIBERTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Outagamie County discovered two dead during a welfare check on Wednesday morning, prompting an investigation.

According to the Outagamie County sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a home in the Town of Liberty for a welfare check just before 7:45 a.m. on March 15.

Deputies say that when they arrived, they found both an adult man and woman dead inside the home.

Little information is known at this point, however, authorities say the investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

It was also noted that authorities believe it to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

No additional information was provided and Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.