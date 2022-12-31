JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin has been arrested after receiving four OWI’s within the month of December, officers had found him passed out at intersections on two different occasions.

According to the Janesville Police Department, the four incidents took place on December 8, 10, 23, and 25.

On December 8 around 12:45 a.m., a traffic complaint was called into Rock County Dispatch about a driver who was passed out in the middle of the intersection of Ruger and Jefferson Avenue. The driver, Kobe Wethal, was reportedly unresponsive when officers arrived.

The release states that the vehicle was still running and in drive, with all doors locked. With the assistance of the Janesville Fire Department, officers broke out the rear driver-side window. Officers say Wethal woke up as a result and was reportedly displaying signs of impairment ‘from substances other than alcohol.’

A Department of Transportation record showed he had one prior OWI conviction. Wethal was subsequently arrested for Operating while Intoxicated-Second Offense, and Operating while Suspended, but was later ‘released to a responsible party.’

On December 10 around 5 p.m., officers received a complaint about a man who was ‘displaying odd behavior and possibly under the influence’ from an employee at a local business. The employee stated that they were concerned about the man driving.

When officers arrived, they noticed Wethal who reportedly admitted to driving to the business. It was at that time that officers noticed signs of impairment from substances other than alcohol.

Wethal failed standardized field sobriety testing and was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated Second Offense due to the prior offense still pending in court. After officers searched his vehicle, they also located a small amount of marijuana.

Officers say Wethal was ‘later released to a responsible party.’

On December 23 around 7 p.m., authorities got a call about a vehicle in a ditch near Afton Road and Highway 11.

When officers got to the scene, they found the driver, who they would later identify as Wethal, unresponsive. Wethal once again showed signs of impairment from substances other than alcohol and failed field sobriety tests.

Wethal was then arrested for Operating while Intoxicated Second Offense (due to the prior offenses still pending in court), Operating while Suspended, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping but was once again ‘released to a responsible party.’

On Christmas Day at about 6:50 p.m., the Janesville Police Department responded to a call stating that a driver was passed out in the driver’s seat while stopped at an intersection.

When officers arrived, they spotted a car stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Bond Place with the vehicle still running.

While speaking to the driver, who was later identified as Wethal, officers say that marijuana was in ‘plain view’ inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Wethal was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated-Second Offense (due to the prior offenses still pending in court), Operating while Suspended, Possession of Marijuana, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

The release states that Wethal was later transported to the Rock County Jail and is awaiting a court appearance.

No additional details were provided.