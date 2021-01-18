Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman multiple times in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) One person has been arrested and another taken to the hospital with injuries after a robbery Monday morning.

The incident happened January 18 around 3:55 a.m. when Shawano Police officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Robin Lane.

When they arrived on scene they found a broken window and an active disturbance going on inside the home – children were present inside the home at the time.

While inside the the home – officers took a man into custody. An adult woman was also there and she received several stab wounds. They applied a tourniquet and pressure bandages and she was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

No additional information is available on her condition.

The male suspect was arrested and a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide has been requested.

The children were unharmed during the incident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.