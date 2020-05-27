1  of  2
Closings
Man arrested after fleeing police, leading pursuit from Manitowoc to Sheboygan

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Sheboygan man is in custody after allegedly leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, a Manitowoc Police officer observed a supsected drug transaction in the 900 block of Washington Street at around 5:40 p.m. Two individuals left the area in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer heading northbound on South 10th Street, a one-way street for southbound traffic.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled eastbound on Franklin Street. The vehicle then traveled southbound on South 8th Street, a one-way street for northbound traffic. The officer then terminated the pursuit.

An investigator with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office then located the vehicle traveling westbound on Dewey Street near Calumet Avenue. The vehicle then turned westbound into the eastbound lanes of the divided highway of Calumet Avenue. Because this was the third time the suspect vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic, the investigator attempted to stop the vehicle.

The operator did not stop, fleeing the investigator by traveling southbound on STH 42, then eastbound on Fricke Drive. While negotiating his way out of the dead end road, the operator struck one of the pursuing squad cars, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and investigators then pursued the vehicle for about 26 minutes, reaching speeds up to 105 mph before the suspect was taken into custody within the 1200 block of 28th Street in Sheboygan.

During the pursuit, the supsect vehicle also collided with a parked vehicle during one of the three Pursuit Intervention Techniques (PIT) initiated by law enforcement. No one was injured.

Authorities say 34-year-old Michael Bowen is currently in custody in the Manitowoc County Jail for operating while intoxicated, felony fleeing, and first degree recklessly endangering safety. His 60-year-old passenger from Sheboygan was questioned and released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

