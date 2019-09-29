Man arrested after leading police on chase

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Kaukauna Police Department says they have arrested a 24-year-old man after he led them on a chase early Sunday morning.

Officials say around 2 a.m., they initiated a stop on the man’s car after checking the vehicle registration and finding out the owner had a warrant or two.

Police asked the man to step out of the car, but he refused. The man then drove away and officers pursued him to the 800 block of Oviatt St. where he was eventually blocked in with the help of other officers.

The man continued to refuse to get out, which prompted officers to start forcing their way into the car. The man finally stepped out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Police say the man’s top speed was at about 25 miles per hour during the two mile chase.

The driver was arrested and booked into Outagamie County Jail on warrants and a probation violation with additional charges pending including eluding and resisting.

No officers were injured and no city property was damaged.